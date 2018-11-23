More new stadia on the cards – Nankhumwa

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has said government is targeting the development of rural livelihoods through the sports infrastructure, promising people to enjoy watching football in improved stadia as more sports facilities will be constructed in some districts .

Nankhumwa told Parliament in Lilongwe that the project of constructing community stadia in the districts is underway.

Construction has taken place in Zomba, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Monkey Bay, Nkhotakota, Rumphi and Karonga where in some of them, additional facilities catering for other sporting disciplines such as netball, basketball, volleyball and athletics have been included.

“As the government we are embarking on a project to construct community stadia in all districts, since we want to inspire the promotion of the sports sector in the country,” he said.

Nankhumwa said said apart from raising funds for the councils, they are also targeting the development of rural livelihoods through the sports infrastructure.

“This is a very good strategy because we need a basis just like other countries that are doing well in sports and we need to follow footsteps of these countries,” he said.

Member of Parliament from Nsanje Lalanje, Lawrence Sitolo asked the Minister to construct a stadium in his constituency, saying that would encourage youth participation in different sporting activities while making them to refrain from doing immoral behaviors such as drug abuse.

Responding, Nankhumwa said through the project which the government is embarking in the country has planned to construct a stadium at Bangula Rural Growth Centre in Nsanje, which would help to keep youth busy with sporting activities in the district.

