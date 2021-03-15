Malawi procurement agency fires boss Hausi:  Ireen Mlewa acting DG  

March 15, 2021 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) director general (DG) Elias Hausi  has been fired and installed deputy DG Ireen Mlewa as acting head of the authority.

Hausi: fired

According to PPDA principal human resources officer Ellias Mwale, the acting DG Mlewa, who was suspended alongside  Hausi on December 24 2020, had been retained in her position after being cleared of any wrongdoing and will also act as DG.

“On behalf of PPDA’s board of directors, I would like to inform you all that Mr Elias Hausi is no longer the director general of the authority and that the deputy director general will be acting director general until such a time  when the position will be filed,” reads an internal memorandum by Mwale to staff dated March 11 2021.

Hausi confirmed he has been sacked but kept his comment close to his chest.

PPDA board of directors chairperson John Suzi-Banda, a practising lawyer confirmed  the investigations cleared Mlewa and that she is acting DG.

Since President Lazarus Chakwera appointed boards of statutory corporations on September 23 2020, there have been shake-ups in different parastatals where senior officials have been suspended.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Assange WikiLeaks
Assange WikiLeaks
5 hours ago

Cadet ndithu wa mmudzi wa Ndalama in Thyolo. Nachipere Primary School. You are well educated and good Elias but your involvement in politics has ruined your professionalism. We know that you were forced into politics.

-6
Reply
Kanyimbi
Kanyimbi
5 hours ago
Reply to  Assange WikiLeaks

Is it a crime to be a DPP supporter? Do you want to tell us that those in the civil service do not vote? Mbuzi ya munthu.

4
Reply
Joshua
Joshua
4 hours ago
Reply to  Kanyimbi

A good DDP cadet and supporter is a dead one.

0
Reply
Ngombwax
Ngombwax
5 hours ago
Reply to  Assange WikiLeaks

Is that so? So many civil servants have messed up their careers by peddling in politics. Sometimes they are greedy. Unfortunately, in some cases one has to do that. A regrettable necessity of post-Kamuzu Malawi.

This is not to say that Kamuzu’s era was fantastic. Hell, no. He was a brutal thug now languishing in the dustbin of history.

As a certifiably cursed and fucked-up country, we will continue to be a country of losers.

0
Reply
nafundo zalo
nafundo zalo
4 hours ago
Reply to  Assange WikiLeaks

well educated .right. then he should have had the guts to say NO to wayward actions. SIMPLE. Zinazo akuziwa ekha why .

0
Reply
Levi Mwera
Levi Mwera
4 hours ago
Reply to  Assange WikiLeaks

So nkhani ndi Politics? By virtue of being from Thyolo? Or Podium Politics?

0
Reply
shares
6
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Prophet Mbewe in studio, recording fourth album ‘Rhythms of Shalom’

Founder and overseer of Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe has taken his time off the pulpit to...

Close