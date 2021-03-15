Malawi procurement agency fires boss Hausi: Ireen Mlewa acting DG
Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) director general (DG) Elias Hausi has been fired and installed deputy DG Ireen Mlewa as acting head of the authority.
According to PPDA principal human resources officer Ellias Mwale, the acting DG Mlewa, who was suspended alongside Hausi on December 24 2020, had been retained in her position after being cleared of any wrongdoing and will also act as DG.
“On behalf of PPDA’s board of directors, I would like to inform you all that Mr Elias Hausi is no longer the director general of the authority and that the deputy director general will be acting director general until such a time when the position will be filed,” reads an internal memorandum by Mwale to staff dated March 11 2021.
Hausi confirmed he has been sacked but kept his comment close to his chest.
PPDA board of directors chairperson John Suzi-Banda, a practising lawyer confirmed the investigations cleared Mlewa and that she is acting DG.
Since President Lazarus Chakwera appointed boards of statutory corporations on September 23 2020, there have been shake-ups in different parastatals where senior officials have been suspended.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Cadet ndithu wa mmudzi wa Ndalama in Thyolo. Nachipere Primary School. You are well educated and good Elias but your involvement in politics has ruined your professionalism. We know that you were forced into politics.
Is it a crime to be a DPP supporter? Do you want to tell us that those in the civil service do not vote? Mbuzi ya munthu.
A good DDP cadet and supporter is a dead one.
Is that so? So many civil servants have messed up their careers by peddling in politics. Sometimes they are greedy. Unfortunately, in some cases one has to do that. A regrettable necessity of post-Kamuzu Malawi.
This is not to say that Kamuzu’s era was fantastic. Hell, no. He was a brutal thug now languishing in the dustbin of history.
As a certifiably cursed and fucked-up country, we will continue to be a country of losers.
well educated .right. then he should have had the guts to say NO to wayward actions. SIMPLE. Zinazo akuziwa ekha why .
So nkhani ndi Politics? By virtue of being from Thyolo? Or Podium Politics?