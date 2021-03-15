Prophet Mbewe in studio, recording fourth album ‘Rhythms of Shalom’

March 15, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Founder and overseer of Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe has taken his time off the pulpit to record his fourth album.

Prophet David Mbewe: Rhythms of Shalom

Titled Rhythms of Shalom, the album is a compilation of praise and worship tracks.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Prophet Mbewe said the album seeks to draw people closer to God as they pray and worship.

“This is a six-track album. I am recording it at my home studio. In the past, I used to record with late Joseph Tembo,” he said.

Mbewe’s first album was Rhythms Healing after which he dropped Rhythms of Praise followed by Rhythms of Joy.

However, Prophet Mbewe could not disclose when the public will start sampling songs from his fourth album.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Talking Blues: No one is about the law ‘Nemo est supra legem’

Before I cut to the chase, I hereby reproduce, in their entirety, two letters. From:  OPC To:  Rt. Hon. Nyirenda,...

Close