Prophet Mbewe in studio, recording fourth album ‘Rhythms of Shalom’

Founder and overseer of Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC) Prophet David Mbewe has taken his time off the pulpit to record his fourth album.

Titled Rhythms of Shalom, the album is a compilation of praise and worship tracks.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Prophet Mbewe said the album seeks to draw people closer to God as they pray and worship.

“This is a six-track album. I am recording it at my home studio. In the past, I used to record with late Joseph Tembo,” he said.

Mbewe’s first album was Rhythms Healing after which he dropped Rhythms of Praise followed by Rhythms of Joy .

However, Prophet Mbewe could not disclose when the public will start sampling songs from his fourth album.

