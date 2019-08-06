Malawi protests descend into chaos, police armoured vehicle set ablaze: ‘Chimbaula’

August 6, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Thousands of protesters  in the capital Lilongwe have clashed with Malawi police and  torched cops armoured vehicle, grabbed some teargas launchers and also torched a house belonging to a police officer.

Malawi on a verge of very dangerous situation
Police armoured vehicle torched

This followed after police fires teargas to disperse the protestors around Simama Hotel as residential neighbourhood were shrouded with clouds of teargas .

The marchers were in the streets after the High Court in Lilongwe released a ruling in the morning dismisdimg Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale application to stop demonstrations for causing violence.

The AG had also petitioned that demonstration organisers, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), should pay K2 billion as surety to cover damages incurred during demonstrations.

HRDC is continuing with its series of nationwide protests  to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah and her commissioners to resign for presiding over flawed May 21 Tripartite Elections which saw President Peter Mutharika re-elected.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda dismissed Attorney General’s application with costs.

Iantana
Guest
Iantana

kuwayamba dala anthu ali phee…kapena akupanga nawo mademo apolisiwo impliedly?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
wakalekale
Guest
wakalekale

a polisi , do things professionally.
kodi training munangopanga yoponya tear gas yokha basi?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kachimanga
Guest
Kachimanga

Useless police abused by dpp…why did u provoke innocent, unarmed civilians by tear gassing them?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
13th Cheque
Guest
13th Cheque

Are they innocent civilians ??? Asshole

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

Ndizimene amafuna kaphale,kuika anthu mu dilemma kuja kwapangitsa anthu kukhala ndi ukali kwambiri,komaso a police why always tear gas oro zinthu zisanafike povuta

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
james
Guest
james

ON top are receiving cents

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
MZWANYA
Guest
MZWANYA

awachita bwino

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago