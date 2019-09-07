Malawi ranks 10 on equality battle, Oxfam report

Malawi has moved to position 10 out of 43 countries in the aggressive battle against inequality, according to an Oxfarm report.

This was disclosed during the World Economic Forum held in South Africa.

The report, entitled ‘a tail of two continents’ says South Africa is on position one in the battle against inequality while Nigeria is the worst in the gap between the rich and the poor.

The report analysed how countries use tax money on its citizens, among others.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani welcomed the report, saying the Peter Mutharika administration as put as a priority fighting poverty as well as narrowing the gap between the rich and the poor.

“We are doing that and well despite financial constraints we are facing,” said Botomani.

Oxfarm chief executive officer for Malawi Lingalireni Mihowa said the report reflects the reality on the ground.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :