Malawi Red Cross, Press Trust handover Covid-19 treatment centre to M’mbelwa District Council

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in conjunction with Press Trust have handed over a Covid-19 Treatment Centre to Mzimba District Council.

The treatment centre is situated at Mzimba old hospital.

Speaking Tuesday during the handover ceremony MRSC President, Levison Changole, said the centre will not only be used for Covid-19 only but other pandemics which may arise in future.

He said in the absence of Coronavirus, the structure would be used to accommodate expectant mothers and children as it has both male and female wards.

“Let me advise health workers to take care of the facility and its equipment for them to last long,” Changole said.

Trustee Chairperson for Press Trust, Linda Phiri, was excited to see the facility rehabilitated into a habitable structure which, she said, will contribute towards improved health service delivery in the district.

“Press Trust is impressed to be part of this development. This facility if taken good care of, can last for more than 20 years in its current state,” said Phiri.

Acting Chief Medical Officer for Mzimba District Hospital, Dr. Prince Chirwa, applauded Agricultural Transformation Initiative (ATI) through MRCS and Press Trust for renovating the structure which he said was in a dilapidated state.

Mangochi has a similar treatment centre.

