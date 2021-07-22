Malawi registers unprecedented growth in livestock sector

The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Lobin Lowe, has disclosed that the livestock sector has registered an unprecedented growth for the past year.

Lowe states that this year’s Agriculture Production Estimate Survey indicates that that the country has registered an increase in all species of animals, with local chickens registering the highest increase of 28.4 percent from 176, 810, 939 to 227, 140, 227 chickens.

According to the survey, Malawi has 9, 312, 073 pigs, 729, 107 guinea pigs, , 2, 785, 288 guinea fowls, 3,719,461 ducks and 3, 458, 230 rabbits, representing an 11 percent increase, respectively.

On the other hand, sheep has registered over a six percent increase now at 373, 715 while pigeons and turkeys have registered over 4 percent increase and are now pegged at 10, 494, 914 and 380, 602, respectively.

For the cattle anchors, the increase table stands at a 3.4 percent and are now at 1, 959, 101 cattle from 1, 893, 971 for last farming season.

“This year has really been a good year where God has given us successes in many spheres of agriculture. As we are preparing to give out 60, 000 goats under AIP [Affordable Input Programme] to 30, 000 farming households in Chikwawa and Nsanje in June only, a total of 237 goats were passed-on to next level beneficiary as follows: 97 goats to 33 farmers in Chitipa District, 20 goats in Nkhatabay District, 120 goats in Kasungu ADD [Agricultural Development Division],” said Lowe.

He said another total of 120 goats were procured by Technical Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) and distributed to farmers in Nkhotakota District.

The minister added that last month, the ministry vaccinated a total of 2, 297, 027 chickens against Newcastle Disease (NCD), 622, 641 chickens against Infectious Bursal (Gumboro Disease), 473, 484 chickens against Fowl Pox, 7, 166 dogs against rabies and 833 cattle against Black Quarter (BQ).

The ministry also conducted meat inspection in approved abattoirs and designated slaughter places across the country in its quest to ensure wholesome meat is sold to the general public.

“A total of 89, 525 carcasses were inspected (4, 195 bovines, 48, 437 goats, 583 sheep and 36, 310 pigs). Fellow Malawians, note that a total of 1, 097, 681 animals were dewormed (78, 530 cattle, 169, 128 goats, 10, 130 sheep, 154, 263 pigs and 685, 630 chickens). The activity was conducted to control internal parasites. On the other hand, a total of 1, 041, 884 animals (179, 579 cattle, 220, 593 goats, 5, 002 sheep, 92, 147 pigs and 544, 563 chickens) were treated for various disorders,” wrote Lowe.

He further disclosed that last month, dairy farmers in Milk Bulking Groups (MBGs) in Blantyre and Lilongwe ADDs produced 3, 103,320 litres of milk and formally sold 3, 052, 362 litres at an average price of K200 per litre from which they realized K610, 472, 400.

The main dairy processors who bought the milk were: Lilongwe Dairy, Suncrest Creameries, Capital Dairy, Afri-Dairy, Universal Dairy, Blantyre Dairy and Malawi Dairy Industry (MDI) while a total of 50, 958 litres were either consumed or sold locally.

Lowe assured that the ministry would continue undertaking a number of interventions aimed at revamping this Department of Animal Health and Livestock Development to help in impacting economic growth.

“A better and prosperous Malawi is possible under His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, The President of Republic of Malawi and we will remain committed to serve you diligently all the time. Stay Blessed,” said Lowe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!