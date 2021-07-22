“Stop being Drama Queens,” – Chilima tells Blantyre City Council.

‘Serve Malawians, not greedy politicians’

Malawi’s vibrant Vice President Saulos Chilima has lambasted Blantyre City Assembly officials for ‘playing politics’ and stop being dramatic in their professional endeavours saying such behaviours derails the country’s progress.

Hands-on-the-deck Malawi citizen number two citizen, Chilima, has urged the City Officials to keep politics and drama out of their operations and ensure the job is well done and on time.

“Are you playing politics? Should I be coming here every two months to inspect the road? Have you turned the city council into another political party Mr Chief Executive Officer? fumed Chilima.

Chilima advised the Blantyre City Assembly officials to serve the interests of the Malawian people and not be-slave themselves to run errands to greedy politicians.

“You are here to serve the interests of Malawians and politicians. This is not a political party. It is a public service. These politicians will use you but will not protect you when the chips are down.

“Just do your job professionally and always remember that you are here to serve the general public and not a selected few,” said a visibly annoyed Chilima.

However, Blantyre City Council’s director of town planning and estate services, Costly Chanza, claimed after the Vice President’s last visit, they started operations to grade the road to reduce the bump.

Chanza, also said that as a council they are working on the asphalt designs for the road and are currently waiting for their engineers to finalise the plans.

He said after this process, they will outsource services to upgrade the road.

Chanza added that they have been facing problems with procurement, funding and logistics, hindering them from carrying out their duties successfully in the process.

Chilima is visiting some development projects in the South to have hands-on experience and appreciate progress made so far.

Meanwhile, Chilima has lamented the slow progress of development projects in Lower Shire districts.

Speaking on Wednesday after visiting the construction of Makhanga, Mtayamoyo to Bangula bridge construction, Chilima said there is a need to expedite the project.

Chilima said people in the East Bank areas have been suffering for a long time and that delays in finishing the project is denying the people the right to enjoy the country’s development cake.

Before inspecting the Mtayamoyo bridge project, Chilima visited Nsanje railway station which has been used as a training center for artisans and engineers.

According to engineers on the site, the station will be upgraded to fit the modem standard of rail and that once completed the rail will reach up to Nsanje inland port which according to them will help boost the country’s economy because products will be easily transported from Mozambique.

During the visit, Chilima expressed dissatisfaction over delays in construction of Nsanje-Marka road saying that the contractor carrying out the job is not doing what the Tonse led administration is advocating.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Malemia and TA Chimombo of Nsanje have pleaded with the Vice president to push for the swift completion of the railway project saying it will help reduce transportation costs.

The chiefs also asked the vice president to intervene in the completion of their house projects that have halted for 2 years

Later, Chilima inspected Manja road where lamented the state of the road and urged Blantyre City Council (BCC) to take their job seriously and ensure that the road is properly graded and tarred.

A concerned Chilima, who had paid a visit to the area three months ago, said he wants to see some improvements as not much has been done since his last visit.

