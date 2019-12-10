Malawi Revenue Authority for close partnership,professionalism in clearing industry

Tax collector, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has called upon clearing and forwarding agents in the country to sustainably collaborate with the Authority and uphold the value of professionalism in their work in order to positively contribute to national economic growth.

Speaking when he represented the Commissioner General in Mangochi during the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Indigenous Customs Clearing and Forwarding Association (ICCAFA), Commissioner of Customs & Excise Fatch Valeta, hailed the good partnership that exist between the group and MRA.

He called upon ICCAFA members to be applying fully the Customs rules and regulations when forwarding or clearing goods into the country.

“Under Pillar 2 of the World Customs Organisation SAFE framework, there is a lot of emphasis on the need for revenue bodies to closely collaborate with different partners more particularly Clearing and Forwarding Agents. In view of this, I would like to assure you that the Authority will continue to explore more ways in which we can jointly improve service delivery and reduce the cost of collection.

“The Authority is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to provide quality service to its clients and remain relevant to the wishes and aspirations of Malawians who are our masters. Therefore, let us continue to work as a team. This is because there is more that binds us together than divides us,” said the Commissioner Custom & Excise.

In his remarks ICCAFA president, Kumbuka Kaluwa expressed gratitude to MRA for always making time to be part of the association’s annual gathering.

Kaluwa assured the Authority of their commitment to integrity and professionalism.

“As a profession, we would like to be identified and associated with integrity and professionalism that is why the theme of this conference is ‘Integrity, profession and patriotism of clearing agents’,” he said.

Key speakers during the conference were Professor Chigona from University of Cape Town, Associate Professor Mwambisi from Malawi University of Science and Technology and the Guest of Honour, Chikumbutso Kalilombe, president of the Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA).

