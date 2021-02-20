Malawi revises school calendar because of Covid-19: Third term closes in November

Government has revised the 2021 academic calendar which will now see schools closing the third term on November 19, 2021.

The revision has been prompted by Covid-19 pandemic which forced the Ministry of Education and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to suspend classes for five weeks after opening on January 4, 2021.

The revised calendar will now have additional five weeks thus making it 41 weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education released on Friday ahead of reopening of schools on Monday next week, the first term which started on January 4, 2021 but interrupted by a five week suspension, will now close on May 7, 2021 covering 17 weeks instead of 12.

The Ministry says term two will start on May 24, 2021 and close on August 13, 2021 covering 12 weeks while third term will start on August 30, 2021 and close November 19, 2021.

Terms one and two will have a two week holiday each while third term six weeks.

“All institutions and the general public are informed that term one has taken into account the five weeks break as instructed by government. As usual, schools and colleges will observe all public holidays,” reads the statement signed by Raphael Agabu on behalf of Secretary for Education.

Further the Ministry has also revised the 2021 timetable for primary schools.

Classes one and two will start lessons from 730am and finish at 10.15am while classes three and four from 10.00am to 2.20pm and classes five to eight from 10.00am to 4.20pm.

The Ministry advises all educational institutions to follow the harmonized calendar.

