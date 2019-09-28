Malawi says talks with Mozambique on Nsanje port at high level

Malawi says talks with Maputo over the Nsanje Inland port are going on at high level, saying all diplomatic channels are open and functional.

Malawi’s High Commissioner to Mozambique Frank Viyazi has said this in reaction to a news article in Norticias newspaper recently which said all talks on the issue are now shut.

The Mozambique newspaper quotes Horario Parquinio, the head of department of Bilateral Cooperation in the ministry of Transport and Communication in Mozambique that his country has nothing more to discuss with Malawi in respect of the Nsanje Port project.

But Viyazi said what Parquinio said is not the official position of the government of Mozambique.

“The two governments are in talks at the highest level and not at departmental level and all diplomatic channels are open and functional,” said Viyazi.

He said there are a lot of programs and projects that the two countries cooperate through diplomatic channels.

