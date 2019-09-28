Tay Grin says London Political Summit award inspiring

Malawian rapper-cum-politician Tay Grin has said it is a great pleasure and honour that he will be be given the Young African Emerging Political Leader Of The Year award at the London Political Summit and Awards 2019.

The summit’s director Pauline Long said they will honour the artist during the event marking the Black History Month at the event that will take place at UK Parliament, House of Commons on October 16 and 17.

“As a worthy leader of excellent reputation, it would be an honour and a great privilege to have you as the honourable special guest and award recipient of Young African Emerging Political Leader Of The Year,” said Long in the letter addressed to the artist, real name Limbani Kalilani.

Long, a TV presenter, said in the letter made available to Nyasa Times by Tay Grin, that this is a highly commendable recognition for Kalilani’s outstanding role in African politics.

Tay Grin, who contested for Lilongwe City Centre parliamentary seat in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections but lost, said the recognition of his efforts inspires him to scale greater heights in achieving political, social and economic freedoms for women and young people.

The hip hop star, who is a member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said he least expected his workto be noticed beyond Malawi.

“It is a great privilege to be part of such a historical event,” he said.

“This award symbolises that we can achieve so much when we put fear aside and pursue our dreams. I hope this award will encourage more youths to get involved in matters of developing our nation,” he said.

The Lubwalubwa hitmaker said music has always been an integral part of his life.

”I have raised my country’s flag through music. I have championed girl education through music, I have been a brand ambassador for several companies through music and, most recently, I delved into politics because of the platform music created for me. It will always be a part of me and my dream to help the nation to become a giant in the global music industry.”

