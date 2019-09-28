Public hospital staff warned against charging fees

Government has warned of severe consequences to any public hospital member of staff found demanding or receiving money for public health services.

Principal secretary in the ministry of Health and Population Dan Namarika says the government has learnt with great shock that some employees are charging patients for services which are supposed to be provided for free in public hospitals.

“The ministry is warning all its employees who are indulging themselves in the malpractice to stop with immediate effect,” says Namarika.

He says disciplinary action shall be levelled against any employee found or reported to be demanding or collecting money from patients in return for free services provided in public hospitals.

“Employees found guilty of an offence shall be dismissed in accordance with the Malawi Public Service Regulations (MPSR),” says Namarika.

He however said some public hospitals have paying wings for those who are voluntarily willing to access paying services, saying in such cases, user fees should be paid direct to the cashiers.

