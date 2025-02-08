Malawi Set to Add 361 Megawatts to National Grid

Malawi is set to boost its electricity supply by 361 megawatts with the construction of the Mpatamanga Hydroelectric Power Station on the Shire River, spanning Blantyre and Neno districts.

Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, made the announcement on Friday evening in Lilongwe during the government’s new weekly press briefing series, “Boma Likutinji?”, organized by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education.

Speaking at the briefing, which airs live on MBC Television, Matola revealed that funding for the project is now secured, following high-level discussions between President Lazarus Chakwera and international financiers in Tanzania last week.

“Malawians, I have good news for you,” Matola declared. “During his visit to Tanzania, the President engaged the World Bank, the African Development Bank, and the Rockefeller Foundation on Malawi’s electricity vision from 2025 to 2030. As a result, an agreement has been signed, and funds are now available for the Mpatamanga Hydropower Project. This is a game-changer! More people will be connected to electricity.”

Matola also disclosed that 95,000 households have been connected to the power grid between 2016 and 2024, marking progress in expanding access to electricity.

Also present at the briefing was Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jacob Hara, who announced plans to construct interchanges in Blantyre and Mzuzu, aimed at improving traffic flow in the country’s major cities.

While these ambitious projects promise to transform Malawi’s energy and transport infrastructure, the real question remains: Will Malawians finally see these plans materialize, or will they remain just another set of political promises? Only time will tell.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!