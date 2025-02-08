President Chakwera Blasts Dishonest Civil Servants for Sabotaging Government Projects

Malawi’s President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, on Saturday strongly criticized dishonest civil servants who deliberately delay government projects.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the School of Excellence project in Kasiya, Traditional Authority (T/A) Khongoni in Lilongwe, President Chakwera warned that his administration will not hesitate to fire those found sabotaging government business.

“There is a tendency of deliberately misplacing project documents just to cause delays. This is unacceptable, and those responsible will be dismissed,” Chakwera said.

The President also condemned officials who wait for all materials to be fully available before beginning a project, describing such behavior as childish.

“You can’t wait for the government to buy everything before starting. That is not how projects work. You must begin even with the little that is available,” he stressed.

Furthermore, Chakwera warned his Cabinet ministers that they risk being dismissed if they fail to perform. He urged all stakeholders to actively contribute to ensuring the Schools of Excellence project is completed efficiently and on time.

The President cited a troubling example from his recent trip to Blantyre, where he was invited to open the Henderson Schools project. He was informed that the project took only one year to complete, raising concerns about why other similar projects experience unnecessary delays.

“These delays are deliberate. If one project can be completed in a short time, why should others take longer?” Chakwera questioned.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring accountability and efficiency in public service to accelerate national development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!