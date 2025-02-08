Chakwera gets rare praise from Enock Chihana

In a surprising move, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana has commended President Lazarus Chakwera for withdrawing Malawian soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“I would like to sincerely commend President Chakwera for listening to the calls to withdraw our soldiers from the mission,” Chihana said in a statement.

Chihana’s praise for Chakwera is unusual, given their history of political disagreements. However, it underscores the importance of prioritizing national security and the welfare of Malawi’s soldiers over political differences.

The withdrawal follows the tragic killing of three Malawian soldiers by M23 rebels.

Chihana also emphasized the need for the government to adhere to proper procedures when deploying soldiers for peacekeeping missions.

“Under Malawi’s Constitution, the deployment of the Defense Force outside the country’s borders is subject to specific legal requirements,” he stated.

He cited Section 160 (1) (d) of the Constitution, which stipulates that no part of the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) shall be deployed outside the country for more than 90 days without the approval of the National Assembly.

Chihana warned that future military deployments must strictly follow constitutional guidelines.

“Failing to seek parliamentary approval is a clear constitutional violation. Therefore, obtaining the National Assembly’s consent is mandatory for extended military engagements abroad,” he stressed.

In conclusion, Chihana paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and their families.

*”We remember the faces of our fallen heroes—their smiles, their laughter, and their dreams. We remember the families they left behind, the children who will grow up without a parent.

May God bless our soldiers, may God bless our families, and may God bless our nation,”* he said.

