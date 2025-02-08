MUST Graduates 31 Students in Samsung Africa-Sponsored ‘Coding Bootcamp’ First Cohort

A total of 31 students from the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) have graduated after completing a four-week Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) Coding Bootcamp at the institution.

The program, organized by Samsung Africa in collaboration with MUST, aims to create opportunities for underprivileged young people who lack access to higher education. It provides training in computer programming, with a focus on coding, as a way of empowering youth to achieve their dreams and contribute to digital transformation.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony held at the university’s campus in Thyolo, MUST Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wilson Mandala, commended the students for their dedication. He challenged them to apply their newly acquired skills to help develop the country.

Mandala also praised Samsung Africa for entrusting MUST with the initiative, describing it as a valuable collaboration that enhances coding, computer programming, ICT training, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and application development.

*”The best way to develop Malawi is by investing in the youth, as they deserve to be equipped with essential skills from a young age.

As an institution, we are excited to see this program, whose Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in 2023, take shape. The impact is already evident, and we believe that soon, Malawi will benefit greatly from these graduates,”* Mandala said.

Samsung Africa’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Lefa Makgato, expressed satisfaction with the program’s progress at MUST. He noted that it aligns with Samsung’s mission of empowering youth through technology to serve their communities.

*”We are very impressed with the first cohort. The students have performed exceptionally well, with the top achievers scoring 90%, which is commendable, considering that many had no prior background in coding and programming.

With these results, we are confident that this partnership will continue to produce highly skilled graduates,”* Makgato said.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Isaac Katopola, emphasized the importance of digital skills in national development. He highlighted that the initiative aligns with Malawi 2063, the country’s long-term development strategy, which focuses on empowering youth through education, skills, and innovation.

“Digital skills are crucial because young people can use them to create new products and establish businesses or contribute to industries through employment,” Katopola explained.

One of the top-performing students, Yoland Chisi, described the training as an eye-opener that has strengthened her ambition to establish her own technology company and mentor fellow youth in coding and programming.

The students who participated in the first cohort were drawn from Blantyre and Thyolo districts.

