Malawi shines at Commonwealth Fair

Lady diplomats and spouses of diplomats on Saturday were a toast of the annual Commonwealth Fair at Kensington in London, as people wiped out various products that were on display including art and crafts, Marie and Nali sauce, Malawi Gin, Premier Brandy, Mzuzu Coffee, Chombe Tea, Linga Wine and Malambe Flour.

The proceeds from the fair will go to support girl child education in the Commonwealth.

Deputy High Commissioner Quent Kalichero led the ladies during the fair and said she was amazed by the huge demand of Malawi products.

A Jamaican buyer Jade Johnson bought all the ceramic trays which she said “were amazingly done.”

The fair is held every second Saturday of November with Commonwealth countries displaying and selling different products from their countries.

