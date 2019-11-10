Tollgate to be operational April 2020

Motorists in the country will from April 2020 start paying the use of the roads through tollgate which Roads Fund Administration (RFA), the legal authority mandated to raise finances for public road maintenance, rehabilitation and repair, is installing.

Roads Fund Administration chief executive officer Stewart Malata said the tollgate will be installed at Chingeni turn-off in Ntcheu.

Malata said this when the Fund managers met Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament members.

“The site has since been secured and payments have been made to people that will be affected and these have started vacating,” he said.

The tollgate, he said, will be operating through the road fund.

Malata also informed the committee that the Roads Fund Administration has registered growth in revenues from K26.4 billion in 2015/2016 to K42.4 billion in 2018/2019.

He said the increase has come about due to the growth in revenues and improved absorption road works with expenditure up 28.5 per cent from K12.1 billion in 2015/2016 to K46.6 billion in 2018/19.

Twenty toll gates set to be erected on some of the major tarmac roads in the country are projected to raise about K7 billion in non-tax revenue as government seeks to transform the road network, according to Roads Funda.

Malawi will introduce the toll gate fees, to expand the government’s revenue base and modernise the country’s road network.

