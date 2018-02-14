Malawi songbird Zani Challe nominated in AMI Awards Afrika 2018

South African –based Malawian super songstress Zani Challe has been nominated for the award of the 2018 best female new comer in the African Music Industry Awards (AMIA) Afrika – People’s Choice awards.

According to its official website, the AMI Awards Afrika is a multi-cultural award aimed at honouring African artists and musicians, arts and cultures, creative spirit of ordinary people who have captured audiences for generations and challenged our understanding through their arts and works.

Challe has been nominated for her 2017 song Chikondi Chako (your love) and she is the only Malawian artist appearing in the rest of the 32 award categories.

The event is expected to take place on March 24 at the Serena Hotel in Kampala, Uganda.

In an interview, Challe, real name Michelle Chiumia, could not hide her excitement.

“I am very excited for this nomination. Actually, this is my third international nomination to this day. And to be recognized by two different organizations in the past two years is very encouraging and helps in reassuring me that I am on the right track,” said Challe.

However, Challe said the nomination alone is not something to take as a fulfilling achievement.

“I think it is great that I am nominated but until I achieve an actual win on the international scene and bring it home, I do not really think it carries as much weight.

“That said, I do believe it is a great exposure for my brand/name/music to those people around the globe that do not know Zani Challe,” said Challe, maker of the smash song ‘Single Tonight’.

Since emerging on the Malawi’s music industry, Challe has established herself as one of the leading top female stars on the scene and has garnered tremendous fan base and following.

She however says this is the time for her followers to also show her their support.

“I would like to start by thanking each fan for their continued support throughout the years. Right now I need them more than ever.

“You can only vote once so let us all vote and get as many people as we know to vote as well. Let us together make Malawian music great and recognized out there,” appealed Challe.

To vote for Challe, one has to follow to go to www.amiawardsafrika.com/pc-nominees and select best female new comer category and select Zani Challe – Chikondi Chako.

In this category, Challe will battle it out with 10 other artists, amongst them; Ebony from Ghana, Nandy from Tanzania and Lydia Jazmine from Uganda.

