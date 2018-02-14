Malawi Police arrest man for killing cousin found having sex with his wife

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested a 40 year-old man Ezala Kamwendo for murdering his cousin, after catching him red-handed having sex with his wife.

Mchinji Police Publicist, Kaitano Lubrino told said in September last year, Lebiasi Timoti who hails from Mavwere Village, T/A Mavwere in Mchinji reported to the police that his younger brother, Smith Timoti (now deceased) had gone missing.

Lubrino said investigations were instituted until the month of January this year, where the suspect, Ezala Kamwendo of the same area, who is also the cousin to the missing person, was nabbed after he was connected in telephone call-log investigations.

In his statement, the suspect confessed and disclosed to the police that he killed his cousin by strangulating his neck on September 17, 2017, after he had personally caught him having sexual intercourse with his wife at Kuphazi Village in the area of Chief Katsabola in Mozambique about five kilometres from Malawi.

The Police PRO said the revelation forced Mchinji Police Management to send a team of police officers who worked jointly with the Mozambican counterparts and visited the place.

The suspect led the investigating teams from Malawi and Mozambique to Liwuye River, where he claimed to have buried the body. The police exhumed the body of Timoti which was found in a decomposed state.

Kamwendo will appear before court soon to answer a case of murder which is contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

