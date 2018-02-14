Malawi VP Chilima in pre-Valentine fundraising dinner:  Pleads with Catholics to ‘adopt a Seminary’

February 14, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

State Vice-President  Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima attended a Pre-Valentine Dinner and Dance organized by the Archdiocese of Blantyre to raise funds for the two major Catholic seminaries – Kachebere and Saint Peter’s – and appealed  to all Catholic faithfuls in the country to contribute to the running of two of  education institutions.

VP Chilima and his wife Mary at the pre-Valentine dinner

Chilima, a devout Catholic himself, said it remains the duty of every Christian in the country to hold hands and ensure the sustainability of these two seminaries.

He  said the archdiocese alone cannot mandate to sustain such facilities without the help of the Christians and this was the right time to come in and help in running them.

“Every Christian has mandate to give and contribute to the sustainability of these two and other seminaries in the country. We want to train more priests and no one can do that for us if we do not take a leading role,” explained Chilima.

The Vice President added that the church and the government work hand in hand in the education sector, be it formal or informal, to reduce literacy levels.

“As government, we do appreciate the role that the church plays in fostering education development in the country. The fundraising is going towards such kind of education and this is the right way of doing things,” said Chilima.

Chairperson for the Organizing committee for the function, Peter Nkata, said the “Adopt a seminarian” program will assist many seminarians and the money from the fundraising will be channeled towards this.

He said the seminaries have about 60 seminarians who need about K150 000 every term to cater for school fees, learning materials and groceries.

Funds amounting to K8 million  is said to have been realised in pledges and contributions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes