Malawi star Chester trains with new teammates at US’s North Carolina FC

Malawian international midfielder Yamikani Chester had his first training session with his new North Carolina FC team-mate’s at the clubs training facilities on February 4.

The 24-year-old versatile attacker, who was named 2018 Malawi TNM Super League Player of the Season, is new addition to the squad having arrived in the USA from Malawi at the beginning of February.

Soon after being crowned as the player of the year, Chester flew out to North Carolina to join his new colleagues as they prepare for the upcoming season.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, James Woods-Nkhutabasa who was involved in the transfer of the player and Chester to find out how the settling in has gone in the new surroundings.

Woods-Nkhutabasa said he was delighted with Chester’s desire to work hard in order to integrate into the team and take every opportunity to learn and deliver what is expected of him from his new team.

Chester explained that it was a great opportunity to be at North Carolina FC and has been really welcomed and made to feel at home despite having only arrived a few days ago. He added that he was impressed with the club personnel, training facilities and the professionalism.

When quizzed on his first training session, he said it was great to be out on the pitch doing what he knows best and will work hard to be in contention for the clubs upcoming friendlies.

“Today was the first day of training, it was great to meet all the personnel on the pitch, run through drills and start to learn what is expected of us. I thoroughly enjoyed the session and it was really intense and look forward to my time with the club’’ added Chester.

Other Malawian players plying their trade overseas are Jabulani Linje (Japan) and Tawonga Chimodzi (Cyprus).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :