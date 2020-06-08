Malawi star Gabadinho on the cusp of Europe move from South Africa

Malawi international red-hot foward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango who is playing his trade in South Africa at Orlando Pirates and leads the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scorers’ chart with 14 goals is on a verge of moving to Europe, his agent Mike Makaab has said.

Makaab was quoted by Goal as having said that there is now a possible European move for Mhango and is hopeful that the 27-year-old will leave with Pirates’ blessing.

However, Makaab did not name the clubs which are eyeing the former Bidvest Wits, Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic and Nyasa Big Bullets striker.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango.

“Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented.

“Whatever happens, will only happen with the blessing of Orlando Pirates. The deal will only happen if it is good for all parties.”

Accoring to Makab, the Malawi international was overlooked by other South African clubs in the past.

“We brought Mhango in South Africa many years ago but there are many clubs that turned him away, and some of these clubs are AmaZulu and Free State Stars,” added the agent.

“Honestly, one of the coaches didn’t even allow him to get off the bus as he was not convinced that Mhango was a top quality player.”

