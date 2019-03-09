Malawi Stock Exchange listed Mpico gets international award

Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed-Mpico has been honoured with the Best Full Property Services in Malawi by Capital Finance International (CFI,co).

CFI,co is a United Kingdom based print journal and online resource reporting on business, ecomics and finance.

According to a report that was recently posted on CFI,co’s website, MPICO has been a key player driving Malawi’s private property development, and a major contributor to the national economy through the development, rental and management of commercial , residential and industrial properties.

In their report, CFI.co’s panel of judges acknowledged MPICO’s excellent track record which spans back to 1972 when the company was established to facilitate private funding in the development of the country’s Infrastructure.

The judging panel also highlighted the company’s history of strong corporate citizenship, which include funding of hospitals, collaboration with disaster-relief organizations and contribution to sports development through netball sponsorship.

Reacting to the development, MPICO’s marketing manager Ellen Chapinduka-Nyasulu told Nyasa Times that the recognition was a call for service excellence which she said will have to be maintained.

“It is a great honour to get such international recognition. To us, as MPICO this is a call for service excellence which has to be jealously guarded,” said Chapinduka-Nyasulu.

MPICO has a portfolio of 28 properties, valued at more than 47 Million Dollars. The portfolio includes shopping malls, office complexes and hospitality spaces.

The company has a customer base of around 300 tenants, comprising government bodies, non-governmental organizations, and corporate clients, amongst others.

