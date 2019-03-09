UTM Party president Dr. Saulos Chilima has revealed that the party will launch its elections manifesto once Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officially opens the campaign period set to be March 20, 60 days before polling on May 21 2019.

Chilima disclosed this after staging UTM’s first ever major political rally in the Northern Region District of Mzimba following a number of whistle stops rallies in the region this week.

According to Chilima, his party’s first political campaign rally is where they intend to unpack what the party has kept in store for Malawians.

Some of the already known promises are creation of one million jobs in the first year of holding office, fighting and ending corruption, making sure Malawians are enjoying three meals a day among others.

Chilima also promised to revive the agriculture sector and make fertiliser affordable instead of promoting subsidies which he said do not benefit all Malawians.

On fertiliser subsidy programme, Chilima said UTM would abolish the system because it was merely duping Malawians into believing their government cared for them.

“The fertiliser subsidy programme has reached childish levels and it has become an insult to Malawians and traditional leaders. You cannot divide a 50kg bag of fertilise between 10 households to apply to one acre of maize and expect people to feed themselves,” he said.

Chilima said his administration would make fertiliser affordable for smallholder farmers to buy what they require and not expect handouts from anyone.

But he would not say the price UTM would peg fertiliser at claiming the incumbent administration has tended to implement his plans hastily to the detriment of ordinary Malawians.

“People should be economically empowered to build own houses and feed themselves. Free things bring ridicule and shame to a person,” Chilima said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) becomes the first political party to launch its manifesto.

