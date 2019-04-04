Malawi storm to 11-1 win against Mozambique in women football: 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

Malawi national women football team on Thursday put smiles back on the faces of football fans with ab emphatic 11-1 victory against Mozambique in a 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers’ first-leg at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

China-based Malawi captain Tabitha Chawinga and and her younger sister Temwa, who plays for Swedish club Kvarnsvedens IK scored amongst them eight goals.

Other scorers were Wezi Mvula and Linda Kasenda.

Tabitha – the prolific striker for Chinese top-flight league outfit, Jiangsu Sunning – was the doyen for Malawi as she bossed around the pitch with her skills.

The winner of the 2018 Women Footballer of the Year and Golden Boot Award in China with 17 goals and is so far leading the scorers’ chart in the 2019 Chinese National Women Cup with 12 goals in four matches combined well with her sister Temwa who emerged as second best striker in the Swedish second-tier league with 21 goals, just a goal behind the eventual golden boot winner.

The national team coach Abel Mkandawire said he was pleased his charges played to instructions and the game plan was to have a cricket score “so that we do not struggle in our return match away.”

The return leg will be in Maputo four days later.

Mozambique coach Muhadji Rachide commended Malawi side and said it will be mission impossible to overturn such a big margin in Maputo.

The overall winner of the Malawi-Mozambique tie will date Kenya in the second round.

The second and third round qualifying matches will take place in September and October respectively.

