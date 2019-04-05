Mukuru charms Malawi mission in South Africa with K50m sponsorship for sports tournament and choral festival

South Africa-based money transfer company, Mukuru, has raised its Sports Tournament and Choral Festival sponsorship to Malawi Mission in South Africa from K26 million to K50 million.

This was announced Friday in Sandton, Johannesburg, during the official cheque presentation ceremony of the sponsorship.

Mukuru’s chief executive officer Andre Freirra said his company has always enjoyed a cordial relationship with the Malawi Mission in South Africa and the Malawian people at large who have proved to be trusted clients.

“Our company appreciates the support we get from our Malawian clients and the only way to sustain this cordiality is to continue sponsoring the Sports Tournaments and Choral Festivals of Malawians here in South Africa,” he said.

The Footbal and Netball tournaments started two years ago and they involve Malawians living in South Africa. This year Mukuru has also sponsored Choral Festivals involving Malawians in South Africa.

The Deputy Consul General, Mrs Grenner Gambatula—who represented the Acting Malawi High Commissioner in South Africa Gloria Bamusi—thanked Mukuru for the gesture and encouraged Malawians to take part in these tournaments.

The Director of ceremonies who is also the Diaspora Desk Officer, George Chilonga thanked the Management of Mukuru for sustaining the sponsorship and for pledged that they will also assist the Malawi Floods victims with some relief donations

