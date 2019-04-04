RVG reach out to flood survivors through Belgium initiative ‘Support Malawi’

Malawi national football team head coach Ronny van Geneugden’s (RVG) and his wife on Wednesday cheered flood survivors especially youths currently staying at Mwalija camp in Chikwawa district.

RVG donated assorted nonfood items such as clothes to less privileged girls, football uniforms, boots, as well as balls.

Accompanied by Flames team Manager, James Sangala, Geneugden said the donation was made through his Belgium based initiative ‘Support Malawi’.

“When I came to Malawi some two years ago, I noticed there were certain challenges the people were going through. Young people needed boots, clothes and football uniforms and I observed that those living in camps required these items too.

“So, the consignment this time around was dedicated to the flood survivors currently living in camp so that we can help restore their smiling faces,” said RVG.

Commenting on the development, Chikwawa District Commissioner, Lusizi Nhlane said RVG’s coming demonstrated solidarity he had with the flood survivors.

“We appreciate for the support in sports as these will help the youths currently in the camp do sporting activities. The clothes donated will assist those who lost their clothes in the floods,” said Nhlane.

Some youthful flood survivors, Innocent Jumbe and Peter Joseph said the support from RVG would greatly help them as they will have a replacement of their lost items.

“We hope for improved sporting activities at the same time help us build on a better health. The items donated today will help us restore what we lost when the floods came. We indeed had sporting equipment but we lost them all during the floods,” said Jumbe.

In Chikwawa, floods affected 15,000 households translating to 58,000 people and the district has so far opened 37 camps for the flood survivors.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) technical subcommittee will meet this Friday to review RVG)’d performance before making a recommendation to the executive committee following the expiry of the Belgian’S two-year contract as Malawi coach.

Under his tenure, the Flames played 21 games, winning two, losing eight and drawing 11. But he insists that for the first two games, which the Flames drew against Kenya 0-0 before losing 0-1 to Madagascar, he was just an observer.

The last time the Flames registered a win under his tutelage was one and a half years ago against Togo’s Hawks

