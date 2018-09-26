Malawi struck by new reign of terror: Thugs petrol  bomb UTM member’s house

Suspected regime thugs have petrol bombed a house of United Transformation Movement (UTM) aspiring parliamentary candidate fro Zomba Thondwe.

The UTM candidate Edwin Kawanga has confirmed his house was petrol bombed last night in his Blantyre base whilst he was away in Lilongwe on business errands.

“We are still calculating the cost of the loss but most of the property has been destroyed in the fire. When I rushed to the house, we found a petrol bomb,” he said.

He said the police came to the scene of the crime.

The UTM politician however refused to say who was behind the petrol bomb, saying this would jeopardise police investigations in the matter.

Kawanga said his wife was away in Blantyre to buy some items for her businesses when the petrol bomb was thrown at the house.

No one sustained injuries.

Police refused to comment, saying commenting on the matter would derail the ongoing investigations.

However, some people in the area said Kawanga is favoured to win the parliamentary elections in Zomba Thondwe, a thing which has not pleased the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) notorious youth cadets .

Police have failed to handle and investigate crimes perpetrated by the DPP cadets such as the burning of UTM vehicles in Mangochi, the beating up of a Times journalist at parliament and harassment of UTM members of parliament at parliament building, the petrol bombing of UTM member’s house, Bon Kalindo in Blantyre and the petrol bmbing of a vocal rights activists Timothy Mtambo’s offices in Lilongwe.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police was still investigating the crimes.

