Nancy Tembo breaks MCP moratorium to run as independent MP

September 26, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) top official Nancy Tembo says she will run as an independent candidate in Lilongwe city south west constituency following her losing to party primary elections which she described as sham.

Nancy Tembo : I will contest as independent

Incumbent member of parliament Rhino Chiphiko, a close ally of MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera won the elections criticized by many observers as not free, fair and credible.

Speaking in the constituency on Tuesday, Tembo said she has succumbed  to pressure from all sections of society in her constituency to run as an independent candidate.

“I am not leaving MCP. I am still MCP but the constituents who include the youth, women, men, traditional leaders and businessmen have asked me to represent them in parliament,” she said.

On her Facebook wall, soon after losing the election, she quoted a Portuguese writer Jose Saramango: “It is difficult to understand these people who democratically take part in elections and a referendum, but are then incapable of democratically accepting the will of the people.”

Tembo was highly connected to the former MCP president John Tembo as she is married to the former ruling party strongman’s nephew, Morgan Tembo.

Chancellor College-based political analyst Ernest Thindwa said even if candidates signed the Code of Conduct, it is practically impossible to stop them from contesting since the law allows them.

Thindwa said if losing candidates decide to compete, this will likely split the votes for the party.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera  said the controversies experienced so far are lessons and an indication that the party is competitive and attractive to many.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Girl lady Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

mudakangosiya athu oti munaluza mkale ndi viachi aaarg

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes