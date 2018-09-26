FDH Bank gives Lake of Stars  tickets to 10 promo winners

One of the leading banks, FDH has given out tickets to this year’s Lake of Stars (LoS) festival which kicks off on Friday to Sunday at Kambumba Hotel in Salima to 10 winners in a promotion aimed at creating hype for the festival.

FDH Bank had two Lake of Stars promotions. One was a ‘like and share’ competition on social media while the other one targeted customers that Open Ufulu Digital Accounts or Deposit a minimum of K5000 into their Ufulu Digital Accounts. The promotions run from 28th August to 20th September, 2018.

Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said FDH Bank wanted to give an opportunity to both its customers and prospective customers to experience the cultural festival.

“As a business, we like to engage with our customers and everything we do, we put the customers first. FDH Bank is a homegrown bank that champions growth and remains committed to promoting our cultural heritage as well as tourism. Lake of Stars is an annual event that promotes such sectors in the country hence our participation,” said Lusinje.

FDH Bank partnered with Lake of Stars and is sponsoring the festival to the tune of K3.5 million and will be the official provider of financial services at the festival.

One of the winners, Ahmed Dagia, a first year telecommunications student from the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, hailed FDH Bank for the promotion.

“I am quite overwhelmed. This has really caught me by surprise but I am happy,” said Dagia.

Dagia won after transacting on his Ufulu Digital Account.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :