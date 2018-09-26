Carlsberg Cup semi-final venues: BB to play Masters at Civo, Nomads face Hangover at Kamuzu Stadium

The venues for the 2018 Carlsberg Cup Semi final have been confirmed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) who are also the main organisers of the prestigiuos competition.

Semi-final number one is on Saturday next week October 6 2018 as defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets will face Masters Security at Civo Stadium.

According to FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka, the semi-final number two which involves Be Forward Wanderers and Hangover FC will be staged at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday 7th October.

“The decision has been made and we have got all the two matches played next weekend. Semi-final number one between Bullets and Masters will be played on Saturday 6th at Civo Stadium while semi-final number two between Wanderers and Hangovers will be played at Kamuzu Stadium in,” announced Zakazaka on Tuesday.

However, Zakazaka said further details including gate charges and activities to spice up the evenrs will be announced later.

“We will announce further details including activities line up after consultations with the sponsors of the cup Carlsberg Malawi Limited,”said Zakazaka.

Carlsberg is likely to continue with various promotions just like what they did in the quarterfinal stage inorder to raise the hype of the games.

Among other things, Carlsberg dished out free tickets to customers there officials came across at various drinking joints situated close to where the quarterfinal matches were to be played.

Meanwhile, both the sponsors and FAM says they anticipate a highly contested semi-final clashes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :