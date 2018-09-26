Lunguzi blames greedy MCP official Chidzanja for messy primary polls

Charismatic Dedza east legislator Juliana Lunguzi has blamed a greedy Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional official for the messy party primaries in her area, saying he has been demanding money if she was to win the polls.

The MCP primary elections in Dedza east were put on hold last week after her Lunguzi’s rival brought in 4000 electoral colleges against 1900 in a bid to rig the elections.

In a clip, Lunguzi said she had been warned before that the regional chairman Augustin Chidzanja had been telling people she would not win the primary election because she has never palm oiled him.

“I was warned that the party wanted to finish me off. I am told thugs were even organized to beat me up but MCP is a peaceful party, this was the work of an individual Mr Augustine Chidzanja who is very greedy and wants us to give him money,” he said.

Chidzanja could not be reached for comment.

The official who was reposnible to conduct the polls, Richard Chimwendo Banda said the elections were suspended because the environment was not conducive because of the tension.

“The venue is to be blamed as the place is not good, everyone wants to vote. After calling about 40 areas out of the 210 areas, people lost patience and just wanted to go straight into the ground and start voting,” said Chimwendo Banda.

“According to our rules and regulations of the elections, we are supposed only to invite designated areas and designated delegates to vote. So looking at the situation and to avoid violence and also to make sure that the elections are credible and free and fair, we will not proceed with the elections.

“We have to ask the region to choose a very good venue which is going to be in a closed area and allow delegates only to vote,” Banda said.

Five candidates were competing for the position and these are Juliana Lunguzi, Mussa Mbwana, Davie Kupempha, Steven Biziwiki and Patrick Bandawe.

The MCP has held messy and chaotic primary elections mostly in the centre and some parts in the north.

At least three constituencies in Mchinji have had their primary elections annulled and put on hold because of political violence and disagreements.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :