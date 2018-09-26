African chess confederation supporting Russian Dvorkovich for FIDE president

The elective Congress of world chess governing body, FIDE will start Thursday September 27 on the sidelines of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad taking place in the Eastern European city of Batumi in Georgia and Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) intends to support Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, the current FIDE vice-president since 1982.

According to reports from Batumi, Dvorkovich is up against Georgios Makropoulos from Greece and Grandmaster Nigel Short, who visited Malawi some years back and among others activities played exibition simultaneous matches against top local players.

Dvorkovich was the chairman for the organising committee for the FIFA World Cup in Russia while Makropoulos has been president for Greek chess federation since 1982.

According to Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president Susan Namangale, who is leading Team Malawi at the 43rd Olympiad, Dvorkovich is pledging chess development for Africa and his vision is ‘new people, new horizon, new ideas’.

In his published manifesto, Dvorkovich says he is running for FIDE president with a clear objective of taking it to the highest standards of professionalism, effeciency and transparency.

“FIDE should become a globally visible and respected organisation promoting chess all around the world and contributing to the sustainable development of our socities.

“Being deeply connected to chess since my early childhood, I had a chance to help promoting our game on many occasions, while my recent experience as the chairman of the Local Organising Committee for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia has helped me a lot to see a broader picture.

“I àm ready to and willing to use my skills and knowledge to transform FIDE and take chess to greater heights it deserves,” says Dvorkovich in his manifesto.

Zhu Chen, the female Grandmaster who visited Malawi some time back and also played simultaneous games with Malawian players, is contesting for post of treasurer.

Wezzie Msukwa, former Chessam president until August this year when Namangale took over, is also in Batumi in his capacity as a FIDE electoral commissioner for this year’s elections.

Msukwa, who is the general secretary for Africa Chess Confederation, is also president for Southern African regional chess body, the Zone 4.3, managing chess federations in 14 countries.

Meanwhile, the third round of games continued on Wednesday. Malawi men’s team beat Guam 3-1 in their second round of games on Tuesday September 25 while the ladies lost won one, drew one and lost two to fellow Africans Uganda.

In the women’s section, Malawis top player WFM Linda Jambo lost to Uganda’s WFM Phiona Mutesi. Mutesi is Uganda’s celebrated woman chess player, who also rose to prominence through the real life movie that Hollywood made called ‘Queen of Katwe’.

In their first matches played on Monday, the men’s team fell 0-4 to an all-grandmaster Brazilian opponents: GM Alexander Fier against Fide Master (FM) Gerrard Mphungu, GM Luis Paulo Supi against George Mwale, GM Krikor Sevag Mekhitarian against Candidate Master (CM) Chiletso Chipanga and GM Felipe de Cresce el Debs against Richard Chiona.

The women’s team were also beaten 0-4 by Luxembourg’s Grandmaster (WGM) Elvira Berend, two International Master (WIM) Liana Aghabekiam, Fiona Steil-Antoni, one Fidemaster (WFM) Grayna Bakalarz and WCM Hanten Elsa.

