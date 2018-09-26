UTM bid to register as political party rejected: Malawi registrar says application ‘misleading’

An application by United Transformation Movement (UTM) to register as a political party in Malawi has been rejected.
The applicants filed the documents with the Registrar of Political Parties on September 13 2018.
The Registrar has not registered the party and has informed the applicants that the bid was turned down because “the application is not conformity with the Act in terms of Section 7 (1) as read with Section 18(a) (1) and (ii) of the Act”.
According to a refusal decision signed by deputy registrar of political parties, Chikumbutso Numelo, UTM officials “consciously and deliberately submitted documents which carefully omit any reference to the full name under which they have been publicly holding out as [United Transformation Movement].”
Numelo said: “The publicly known fact that UTM is not a standalone name but an abbreviation for United Transformative Movement is a relevant matter which as Registrar of Political Parties with responsibility of registering and regulating political parties I have to take into account.”
The deputy registrar pointed out that the decision to present registration documents in the name of UTM and not the full name, United Transformation Movement, from which the abbreviation UTM derives was “will fully intended to mislead the Registrar of political parties for purposes of obtaining registration of the party.”
Numelo believes the scheme “to mislead” the Registrar was motivated by the knowledge of the applicants of the existence of the United Transformation Party (UTP) being a name which resembles that of United Transformation Movement – which the Registrar would have considered in registering owing to Section 7 (b) (ii) – due to its similarities.
UTP is led by Newton Kambala, a businessperson and former president of Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), who is now in UTM and has been saying publicly that they rebranded to UTM.
The Registrar has also informed the applicants that it is an offence under Section 17 of the Political Parties Act to electioneer in connection with an election in which political parties contest unless it is a registered party.
Numelo said if UTM is not satisfied with the decision it can appeal to the High Court within 21 days.
UTP registered as political party number 50 on March 23 2016 and has been a key member of opposition political parties, primarily without parliamentary representation, that formed a coalition bloc dubbed ‘Tikonze Dziko Lathu’, to field a candidate during next year’s polls.
UTM, which started as Chilima Movement, and has been working with Wodya Zake Alibe Mlandu political grouping headed by Michael Usi, popularly known as Manganya. has maintained UTP’s red and gold colours, but changed other things such as the logo and motto.
They will hold their elective convention on November 9 2018 at a venue to be communicated later.
UTM interim secretary general Patricia Kaliati and spokesperson Joseph Chidanti-Malunga were both tight-fisted on the matter.
Aaa, so the Registrar of Political Parties has started suggesting names for political parties? I thought his role was to check if the submission for registration is technically right or not? He thinks because they have using the name United Transformation Movement so it has to be included in the name. Hahahahaa, Mr, you should deal with the submitted application and not trying to give a name to a political party. If the refusal was based on that the submitted name is similar with that of another party, yes it would make sense. But this refusal because they have not… Read more »
Tinakuuzani kale kuti ndi za Satanic izi.
Dpp throwing spanners. Dangerous Pumbwa Party. UTM mutha ngati nsalu yamakatani like udf.
The easiest was to adopt UTP and accept that Newton Kambala is the founder. There once was PPM founded by Jimmy Korea Mpatsa (if my memory is right) but he relinquished the reigns of power to Aleke Banda who took the party to greater heights winning more than 10 MPs in 2004 elections. Most of the greatest American and British leaders never started the political parties that put them to power.
who decide the name of party when making registrations? Party Registrar or the one applying for party name registration, (Party owner)?
Let me borrow you my unregistered trademark “Nyasalande Fair Party”. Nde mukapita kukalembetsa don’t say NFP but Nyasalande Fair Party, in full. Remember you have less than 21 dezi
All the Registrar is saying is that (1) the application is technically in correct as it uses UTM without necessarily stating the full names the acronym stands for, and (2) he believes the foregoing was deliberately done to run away from mentioning United Transformation Party which is a registered party. The deliberate avoidance of the full name is, in his view, meant to circumvert bringing in issue the name United Transformation Party which is very close in identification as a name as well as colors used by the United Transformation Movement.
Mr Deputy Registrar Sir, stop wasting everybody’s time. UTM is here to stay, these delay tactics are just providing campaign material for the UTM to use.
Palibe nkhani apa ingokonzani zitheka cz ife tiri pambuyo panu UTM…Palibe chosatheka ai….ndi sabotage chabe
Sso Mr u think ur UTM is more special than other parties? So that the registrar shud not follow necessary steps?
Right, you got the right to do so but your colleagues sees something differently. You even allege that it was deliberately done………..your political assumption.
Well and good! Another way will be found anyway.