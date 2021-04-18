Malawi Supreme Court judge Potani survives road accident

April 18, 2021

Supreme Court of Appeal judge Healey Potani on Saturday afternoon survived a serious car accident in Blantyre.

Potani’s vehicle after accident
Potani: Survives
Images of his official vehicle, a Toyota Prado, circulating on social media shows the accident was serious as the vehicle has been extensively damaged on its fron
Judiciary spokesperson Gladys Gondwe said the judge is in a stable condition.
Gondwe said Potani was rushed to Mlambe Hospital in Lunzu before being referred to the major referral Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.
She said she did not have finer details of the accident but their transport manager had rushed to the scene.
Potani, before his promotion to the Supreme Court bench, was among the five judges that presided over the historic presidential election nullification case.
The five heroic judges annulled the 2019 presidential results in which Peter Mutharika was declared winner and ordered a fresh presidential poll, which was later won by Lazarus Chakwera in June last year on the Tonse Alliance ticket.

10 Comments
Madisiboys
Madisiboys
6 hours ago

I like the ‘wages of sin’ comments, very funny 😂😂😂

Jah
Jah
6 hours ago

Wages of sin is death

Amfumu
Amfumu
7 hours ago

The wages of sin.

che
che
7 hours ago

i m not gonna be surprised to hear that he was drunk

Zantchito
Zantchito
8 hours ago

U are a hero get well soon..

Nyaxe
Nyaxe
8 hours ago

Even if he died. Chindele chakufikapo.

PelomaPepe
PelomaPepe
7 hours ago
Reply to  Nyaxe

How on earth does Nyasatimes approves these kinds of comments?

Akulu, withdraw your silly comment.

Bauleni
Bauleni
8 hours ago

Be warned and repent your evil biased judgements

Last edited 8 hours ago by Bauleni
Citizen
Citizen
7 hours ago
Reply to  Bauleni

Kodi abale maliro oluza chisankho mulira mpaka liti?

Opportunist
Opportunist
8 hours ago

Get well soon Sir

