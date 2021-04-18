Mutharika accuses Chakwera of persecution: ‘MCP plot to kill opposition in Malawi’

At a news conference on Saturday at his retirement home in Mangochi, Mutharika said there’s need to end a culture of prosecuting former presidents.
Mutharika, ousted from power through last year’s fresh presidential election, said for instance, he did not prosecute Joyce Banda when he was voted into power because he wanted the belief of attacks previous leaders to end.
He said now Malawi has to do as what is being done in nations like Zimbabwe and Tanzania where former leaders are accorded peace after their regimes end.
Mutharika was commenting on a case in which he along with former Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara were ordered to pay a sum of K69 million for forcing Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda to go on retirement.
The former president has claimed government is persecuting him and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, a development he said is a plot by the Tonse Alliance administration to kill the opposition.
“The MCP (Malawi Congress Party) government is persecuting me through freezing my bank accounts so that I should not fund the DPP. The MCP government wants to take the country back to the one party-state system,” said Mutharika.
Mutharika faulted the decision by some entities that sued him along with former Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, for their decision to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal judge Edward Twea to proceed on forced leave pending retirement.
However, Mutharika who is a retired law professor, citing a section from the Republican Constitution, said it is unfair to be held responsible for decisions he made while in office as a President.
“When you are President, you make many decisions. There are times when one can do a decision out of bad judgement,” he said, adding the Constitution clearly states a President would not be held criminally liable for decisions made while serving in that office.
But Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, who is official government spokesperson, said Mutharika was not justified to claim persecution, saying “action to law doesn’t segregate and certainly it won’t segregate the DPP followers or, indeed, the Tonse Alliance followers or any other Malawian.”
In his address, Mutharika said government lacks policy direction, citing that prices of commodities are increasing and people are becoming poorer by the day.
The former president has also commented on government’s decision to rescind the appointments of Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje as commissioners for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).
Mutharika said if the commissioners are “fired” on the grounds of incompetence, then the MEC that oversaw the June 2020 fresh presidential election was “irregularly” constituted; hence, there was no winner in the election.
He further accused government of persecuting people politically and economically.
Mutharika the billions in bribes you and the dictator Bingu received from the fertilizers, pharmaceutical and notebook suppliers you have denied the development of this country and people have died of lack of medicine. You foolish old man stole to build a palace like Bingu did for this you should be severely punished and spend the rest of your life in prison in disgrace. your face makes many sick you fool so shut up.
Joyce banda failed to account for presidential jet, she personally supervised cashgate and runaway from Malawi for 4 years living in Nigeria USA and South Africa. Yet statesman president APM didn’t freeze her assets. But laz has a very bad heart which even God cannot cleanse.
Uko kunali kulira kwa anamfedwa,koma Pitala u mean kukwapulana kukuchitika mu dipipi,kulipira chindapusa ndi Chakwera?Zakuvutani baba musiyeni nzanu alamulire kumakhara kubwera kwazinthu sizachilendo nthawi yakonso tinakumanapo nazo
Sir I can rate you as average leader or passive. You can do well and disappoint at the same time thus the true meaning of term average. If you are sorounded by good people you can do well and if you are sorounded by bad people you can do bad. Your friends were opportunists thus why you’re gnashing teeth in hell. Enjoy Gehena because of your works.
ali nao manoo kapena usinini
Mutharika you stole billions from Malawians and you must pay. The most democratic thing to do is to prosecute corrupt, tribalist and nepotism leaders and politicians and you were corrupt, tribalist and nepotist. You shame less old man. At your age you could have served Malawi instead of looting
Ziphuphu za a Mutharika komanso ziphuphu mabiliyoni ambiri zomwe munalandira kuchokera kwa opangira feteleza, mankhwala ndi makope omwe inu ndi Bingu munalandira zakana kutukuka kwa dziko lino ndipo ngakhale anthu amwalira posowa mankhwala. Wopusa iwe wakale udaba kuti umange nyumba yachifumu monga Bingu adachitira. uyenera kulangidwa kwambiri ndikukhala moyo wako wonse mndende mochititsidwa manyazi. nkhope yako imandidwalitsa wopusa iwe.
only the jack heads will listen to you Mr Singapore. you were fortunate yesterday because most of media reporters who questioned you were not up to their level. if i were there, the first question could have been; ”is it wrong for govt to investigate someone whom is suspected to defraud the govt, just because he belong to opposition?” this man is respossible for the present corrupt civil servants. he put inplace a system of individuals who were acting as middle men between him [politicians] and service providers [contractors]… my prayer is that the current govt should flush out all… Read more »
Chakwera should not forget that he will be a former president aftee his one term. Thats when he will know that reggae is strong. With his poor governance and of course with a divorce from UTM as we approach 2025, I do not see him surviving the next general election.
Mutharika is right. Chakwera one day will dance the tune in his undewewrs. It’s just a matter of fee years. Peter never perscuted Joy. THERE IS GOD IN HEAVEN. Ask late Idi Amin
And you say our president is a Reverend ? He is bringing SHAME to the name of JESUS
The only interesting thing is that APM is not the President of our Republic. Yoh ayi DPP inandikwana kwambiri. Nsanje Port where is it? Singapore where is it ndiye muzitiwuza za clueless? Chuma chimawayendera bwino the likes of Ben Phiri, Chidale, Charles Mchacha, Gertrude Mutharika etc etc ndiye ife tikasekelere zimenezo? Your time politically is past gone, you will never again influence the politics of Malawi never. Not with a family Party ena anayesera zinalephereka go & ask a Chair.