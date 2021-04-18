Mutharika denies endorsing Kabambe in DPP presidential race: ‘Convention to elect party leader’
Oppositon Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika says he has not endorsed former Reserve Bank of Malawi governor Dalitso Kabambe to take take over from the former president as party leader.
Mutharika was speaking at a news conference on Saturday at his retirement home in Mangochi accompanied by his loyalists, who included Bright Msaka, Francis Mphepo and Chimwemwe Chipungu.
The former president said he has not endorsed anyone to lead the DPP as people have been speculating, arguing the party, at an appropriate time in 2023, would have a convention to elect a leader.
Mutharika, however, said he would not be standing as a presidential candidate during the next party convention.
The former president also took time during the news conference to accuse the current government of running what he called “a cruel system” in which journalists are being abused and arrested.
Mutharika said during his regime, he did not allow police to arrest anyone including journalists who were critical of his leadership.
He has since challenged government to allow people exercise their freedoms freely.
The former leader said there was need for Malawians to support the country develop.
He, however, said the government needs to tread carefully on its policies which are leading to loss of jobs., saying instead of creating one million jobs, the Tonse Alliance administration is creating one million poor people.
Mutharika cited incidents in which top companies like Bakhresha are closing operations.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Ndiye adadi mukuti convetion idzakhala 2023 chifukwa. Ndiye onyatawa alawirira zawo zonse zikutha pa 2023 ndi lero.Tsano apa ylakwa anyata inu nkuluyu sakufuna kusiya nchito basi
Peter mutharika tolerated opposition, I would say he brought US level democracy to Malawi. Imagine what would have happened to Timothy mtambo and hrdc had he broken people’s shops during kamuzu or bakili even Bingu regime?
Obviously Kabambe is better than MCP sponsored dunderhead and illiterate Nankhumwa.
he is clearly supporting one candidate, and clearly degrading one candidate. the way he was talking yesterday, it was clearly that his camp is against one candidate, accusing him of all rots that are circulating in media. why on earth could he say there is one candidate who is respossible for all the rot circulating in media. as if the rest of those competitors are all saints. he is shedding one candidate as evil and the rest as clean, which for me i see as bad signal.
Ma company a Amwenye or atatseka all they do is to oppress Malawians & pay them peanuts at the end of the day.