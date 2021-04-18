Police arrest 22 over failure to comply with govt set minimum prices on farm produce

April 18, 2021

Malawi Police in Kasungu say they have arrested 22 people for failure to comply with the government set mimimum prices on farm produce.

Edna Mzingwitsa: Sweeping exercise 

Police also say the traders were allegedly using uncertified scales.

Edna Mzingwitsa, Kasungu Police Public Relations Officer said the 22 were nabbed during a sweeping exercise done by police within Kasungu manucipality and other trading centres.

Mzingwitsa has since indicated that the suspects will soon appear before courts to answer charges of using unsized scale contrary to section 17 and 24 of weights and measures act and failing to comply with gocernment set price on farm produce.

