Malawi TNM Super League to kick off April 15

The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) treasurer Tiya Somba-Banda has said the flagship league will kick off next month.

Banda said the domestic top-flight league will kick-off a week after Sulom annual general meeting to be held in the lakeshore resorts district of Mangochi on April 7.

The fixture of league is yet to be released.

It is expected that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will announce the dates for the Chifundo Charity Shield which marks the beginning of the season.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers are the defending champions of the K95 million TNM Super League while their age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets were runners up, third-placed Silver Strikers and fourthpositioned Civil Sporting Club.

Nomads’ Yasin Osman-led technical panel was named the best in the 2017 season. Their players Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Joseph Kamwendo also won the best midfielder and best player accolades, respectively.

Emmanuel Zoya for Bullets emerged the best defender whereas Brighton Munthali of Silver Strikers and Dwangwa United’s Jack Chiona were named best goalkeeper and most improved player, in that order. Former Silver striker Matthews Sibale won the Golden Boot.

Civil Sporting was named the most improved team and a side with the most disciplined supporters while Azam Tigers won the fairplay team award. The best team management accolade went to Dwangwa whereas Ishmael Chizinga was named the best referee

