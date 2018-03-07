Tiya Somba-Banda eyes Sulom presidency: Bottoman won’t seek re-election

March 7, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Innocent Bottoman says he will not seek re-election when the association goes to polls February 2019 and elight league governing body’s  treasurer-general  Tiya Somba-Banda has  expressed interest to contest for the hot seat.

Somba: I have what it takes to be president

Somba-Banda reportedly told the executive meeting held over the weekend that he will be interested to fill Bottoman’s shoes when he leaves office.

He has served Sulom as treasurer for two terms and now wants to be elevated as the body’s president.

“I am indeed vying for the presidency.

“ I have what it takes to be president of Sulom,” said Somba-Banda.

He prides himself of having “vast experience” having been the fiscal czar for Sulom in two terms where he has been responsible for financial prudence.

According to Somba-Banda, gate revenue in Super League matches has been “increasing drastically”during his tenure.

He also touts a regime of financial discipline.

“Every penny is accounted for. The aim is to ensure that clubs benefit at the end of the day,”he said.

Somba-Banda  said he will unveil his manifesto on improving  the domestic league in due course.

 

 

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes