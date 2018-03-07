Wanderers gag Joseph Kamwendo over bad press

Malawi football kings Mighty Former Be Forward Wanderers have told their former captain Joseph Kamwendo to desist from making “negative” comments against the club in the press and social media, saying they will be compelled to suspend him.

Since the player’s fallout with the Lali Lubani Road outfit, culminating in the stripping of his captaincy, Kamwendo has been upfront to comment about the team’s leadership.

He has accused the club of character assasination on his conduct during his reign as skipper of the Nomads.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao has since written Kamwendo a letter warning him against “continually damaging the image of the club in the media.”

According to a letter dated March 5 2018 seen by Nyasa Times, the Nomads summoned Kamwendo on March 2 and warned him”against taking club issues to the press.”

The letter said Kamwendo “remoursefully” apologised and promised to stop the practice.

However, Wanderers noted that Kamwendo has continued to give “negative comments” in the press and writting in his Facebook page regarding the club and its officials.

The club has given Kamwendo a stern warning that if he continues to make negative comments or his ‘manager’ Innocent Mkweweka, the club does not recognize as he does not exist in his contract , they will slap him with suspension..

Kamwendo insists he has done nothing wrong and the thevoutgoing club executive committeee “ are just skirting around the issue.”

He claims there has been “no fairness” in the way Wanderers has handled his issue.

Kamwendo recently wrote the club asking for a mutual termination of his contract which runs up to 2019.

Part of Kamwendo’s letter, dated March 1, addressed to the general secretary and copied to the chairpersons of the board of trustees and main supporters’ committee, reads: “It is with deep regret that I request for my immediate release from the club because of the recent events which have portrayed me as someone who causes disturbance in the team.

“I have always had a great passion for the club and I felt really bad to be viewed as someone behind such acts; more so, when I was not even called for my side of the story.”

Kamwendo further states that considering the circumstances, he feels it would be in the best interest of both the team and himself if he were to be allowed “to leave in form of a mutual termination of my services or be loaned out until my contract runs out in 2019.”

The letter further reads: “I believe Wanderers is bigger than us all and, therefore, the interests of the team should always come first. Having said that, Wanderers will always have a special place in my heart and as the saying goes ‘Once a Nomad, always a Nomad’.

But veteran journalist Peter Makosa advised the Nomads to put their house in order to avoid media attention.

“As a prominent football club, Wanderers attract attention no matter how little. Our job as the media is to report issues as they unfold and as to whether the issue is minor or major, let the targeted audience, in this case the readers and football fanatics alike, decide,” The Nation quoted Makossa of Nyasa Times as saying.

Wanderers have continued to skirt around the issue of its players’ indiscipline although there are telltale signs of gross indiscipline

