Malawi to host Africa hockey club championship: New turf commissioned

October 19, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama on Sunday  commissioned the multimillion new hockey stadium project artificial turfwith a plan for Malawi to host Africa Hockey Club Championship.


Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama commissions the new hocky stadium’s artificial turf installed at Kamuzu Stadium upper ground in Blantyre

Msungama bully off the to commission the project
Msungama said government will help to complete the stadium which will host Africa Club Championship next year

Msungama was speaking during the official inauguration of hockey stadium located at Kamuzu stadium upper ground in Blantyre .

The launch comes four years  down the line after the project was awarded to the country.

Msungama said the turf will help improve the standards of the sport in the country.

“ As government we are very delighted having this pitch operational here in Blantyre. Government is very committed to support all sport activities in the country.

“The coming in of this pitch will improve the standards of hockey in Malawi ,the good example is that , Malawi next year will host  African clubs competition this is quite good development,” He said

The minister further promised to push for funding allocation in the mid year budget review  to complete the construction of dressing rooms at the stadium. Government facilitated the acquisition of the land where the stadium is situated and ensured a duty-waver on the shipping of the turf and floodilights.

“With the competition ahead of us there is need for funding to complete some of the works remaining here. My ministry will do what it takes to source more money so that this stadium should have all the requirements,” he added.

Msungama also thanked  Monolux Paints for constructing the perimeter fence at K10 million.

“We would like to encourage more from the private sector to support hockey,” he said

In his remarks , president for African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed urged all stakeholders  involved in hockey sport to create a marketing strategy in sourcing money which will be used for  maintaining the facility.

“It was  our dream as African Federation of Hockey and Hockey Association of Malawi ,we dream a lot and now it has come true .I want to see more youths in the country embracing the pitch because turf without activities it is nothing. I want to see local leagues and African Federation events taking place.

“ Let me urge authorities to start planning now on how to source   money to buy another turf once the current one expires in 10 years to come, “ Ahmed said

General Secretary for Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) Dr Lameck Hiwa said they will set up a  committee which will be handling all activities at the stadium in accordance with the guidelines.

“We have already planned on how the facility will be looked into interms of matainance of the pitch and preventing it from vandalism,” Hiwa said

Clifton Civil and Building contractors constructed the stadium and Germany based turf installation experts laid the turf sent by the Federation International in Charge

In 2016 Hockey Association of Malawi (Ham) won the International Hockey Federation (FIH)’s Pablo Negro Award worth K285 million ($400, 000) which goes towards to the installation of an astro-turf and floodlights at the National Hockey Stadium .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x