Malawi Queens netball star Mwawi Kumwenda scored 47 goals from 50 shots to help Australian club Melbourne Vixens beat West Coast Fever in the Super Netball grand Final, and says it feels “special” for her to be part of the champions and earned Player of the Match honours.

In her report in The Guardian journalist Emma Kemp wrote: “If Kumwenda won the battle, Melbourne won the war. A classic one, at that, and one fast enough to test our touch-typing capacity.”

The Malawian lanky shooter inspired Vixen to beat the West Coast Fever 66-64 in a thriller at Nissan Arena on Sunday.

“Winning this grand final is the very special thing to me and my country,” said Kumwenda.

“It feels great to see my dream of winning a grand title in the best netball league in the world come true,” added the 31-year-old Pumba brand ambassador.

Vixens have since won the minor premiership and Super Netball trophy in a year that saw them competing away from home in a Queensland-based hub.

Meanwhile, Malawi Queens coach Peace Chawinga Kalua heaped praises for Kumwenda for a “fantastic season.”

She said Kumwenda “has made us proud.”

