Malawi Tourism Investment Forum in London register early successes

In a bid to woo foreign investment and trade into the country’s unadulterated but blooming tourism sector, Malawi held a Tourism Investment Forum in London to showcase her attractiveness to the world.

Hosted by the vibrant Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule, the event, which attracted a host of international investors and traders, took place last Friday at the InterContinental London Park Lane was organised the Tourism ministry in collaboration with the Malawi High Commission in London.

In her remarks, during the official opening of the Malawi Tourism Investment Forum, Kamtukule urged investors to prioritise Malawi as a safe haven for tourism investment and trade.

She said: “Through this forum, as a nation, we are celebrating an exciting chapter in our journey to position a beautiful and naturally endowed country, Malawi, dubbed the Warm heart of Africa, as the best tourism destination in the world.”

The minister added: “You see, the story we’re telling the world isn’t just about our stunning landscapes, our warm-hearted people, or our rich culture. It’s about a country on the rise, a nation that believes in its potential, and a people who are united in their determination to showcase Malawi’s greatness.

Kamtukule stated the #MW2063 vision provides robust opportunities for tourism investors, hence the need for them to focus on Malawi as their priority area.

Addressing concerns raised at the event, Kamtukule assured the investors that their concerns are taken seriously and will be duly taken into consideration and hinted that needful actions will be taken for better progress of the country.

Kamtukule, who is on a tour of duty in the UK is accompanied by the Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Tourism, Chauncy Simwaka, the CEOs for Airport Development, Victor Lungu and Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority, Rachel Mijiga emphasised President Chakwera’s commitment to transform the country into a tourism investment hub.

Speaking earlier, Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Thomas Bisika said the Malawi Investment Forum’s significance cannot be overstated as it does not only raise awareness of investment opportunities but also reshapes Malawi as a sought-after investment hub.

UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce chairperson, Edgar Chibaka, speaking on behalf of their members, lamented that unceasing corruption and sabotage are hindering the progress of trade and investment in Malawi.

Said Chibaka: “Investors are always ready to invest in Malawi, but what is choking them is the behaviour of some unpatriotic government officials, who are relentlessly sabotaging investment proceedings.”

Chibaka, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Tourism to take speedy action in addressing such problems if the country is to develop and revamp the economy through tourism.

The UK-Malawi Chamber of Commerce was officially launched by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in 2022 to work closely with government in facilitating issues concerning trade and investment into Malawi.

In an interview Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rachel Mijiga said her organisation was looking to court international investors to pump money into Malawi’s exquisitely beautiful tourism crown jewel, Likoma Island.

“We would love international investors to come to Likoma Island and build a state of the art airport, world class casinos, hotels, restaurants, water transport facilities and factories and turn it into a reputable city of great note on a global scale,” said Mijiga.

Kamtukule and her team, which also included the fired youthful traditional leader, His Royal Highness, Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani, who is the Malawi 2063 Champion of Environmental Sustainability and board member for the Malawi Gaming Board, this week from Monday to Wednesday has been attending the World Tourism Markets, which was held at ExCeL London.

The Malawi Tourism Investment Forum drew participation from the Commonwealth Enterprise Investment (CWEIC) represented by its Chief Executive Officer Rosie Glazebrook among many other high profiled dignitaries.