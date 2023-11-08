Dinner dance to raise funds for the needy in Malawi

Daughters of Nyasa Coventry and Rugby in the United Kingdom is hosting a fundraising dinner to support a child-headed family in Lilongwe, Malawi. The children are between 15-3 years of age.

The event will take place on 2nd December 2023 from 6pn to 4am at Brandon Hotel and Spa, Coventry CV8 3FW. It is a red-carpet event and there will be food and entertainment.

The event is open to people of all nationalities aged 16 and above.

“Every year we pick a cause to support. This year we want to build a house for a child headed family in Malawi. It is a big project but together we have the power to touch lives in a profound way. Let’s give these children a place that they can call home.” said Lucy Unyolo, the chairperson of Daughters of Nyasa.

The chairperson urged people of different nationalities in the UK to come and support this event as it is being held for a good cause.

DJ on the night, DJ Hassan said “People should expect to dance to the best music from Malawi and also some afro beats, both old and new.”

He added that, “Guests are most welcome to request any song of their choice and I promise to play the song for them”

The Kent based Malawian singer Mo Lungu, known by the stage name MBL will also appear live on stage. There will also be an auction sale of hampers and raffle tickets. There will be amazing prizes to be won.

Advance booking is recommended as spaces are filling fast. Pay directly using the following bank details and put your names as reference:

Name: Daughter’s of Nyasa Coventry & Rugby

Account number: 72222168

Sort Code: 30-99-50

People can also book by calling on: 07853958182 or 07713166214 or 07528013489.

