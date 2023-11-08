Malawi Human Rights Commission probes death of inmate

Officials from state sponsored Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) say they have launched an investigation following reports of death of a young inmate at Bvumbwe Rehabilitation Centre for Young Offenders in Thyolo.

According to a statement signed by MHRC executive secretary, Habiba Osman, a preliminary fact-finding mission by the Commission has confirmed the tragic loss of life, with the deceased’s body currently held at Thyolo District Hospital, for further processes.

“The Commission, therefore, calls upon all stakeholders including the Malawi Prison Service, the Malawi Police Service, and family members to cooperate with the Commission in terms of section 15 of the Human Rights Commission Act,” says the statement.

The incident is believed to have occurred on or around November 5, 2023.

