Malawi Human Rights Commission probes death of inmate

November 9, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Officials from state sponsored Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC)  say they have launched an investigation following reports of death of a young inmate at Bvumbwe Rehabilitation Centre for Young Offenders in Thyolo.
According to a statement signed by MHRC executive secretary, Habiba Osman, a preliminary fact-finding mission by the Commission has confirmed the tragic loss of life, with the deceased’s body currently held at Thyolo District Hospital, for further processes.

Habiba Osman
“The Commission, therefore, calls upon all stakeholders including the Malawi Prison Service, the Malawi Police Service, and family members to cooperate with the Commission in terms of section 15 of the Human Rights Commission Act,” says the statement.
The incident is believed to have occurred on or around November 5, 2023.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera off to Saudi Arabia for summit, to get K22bn for Makanjira road

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday left the country for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he is expected to attend the...

Close