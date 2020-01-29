Malawi tycoon Mpinganjira released, ACB did not object to bail bid
Chief Resident Magistrate, Simeon Mdeza has granted bail to business tycoon Thom Mpinganjira after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) did not contest against the bail application.
Mpinganjira, who is group chief executive officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited and board chairperson of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), is facing corruption charges related to allegations of attempting to bribe judges presiding over the presidential election vote-rigging case.
His lawyer Patrice Nkhono has said he will fight the charges.
Among other conditions attached to the bail, Mpinganjira has been ordered to surrender his travelling documents to the graft-busting body and provide two sureties bonded at K3 million.
He also paid K2 million cash bail bond.
The ACB has however objected to one surety, Dr. Peter Mpinganjira, the suspect’s elder brother, saying he was faulted by Judge Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga on Tuesday for signing affidavit for the order made at Zomba Magistrate court to release the suspect.
He then presented Jose Fernando Coroa, his brother in law, and friend, Davie Charles Kanyoza as sureties.
Lawyer Nkhono in his bail application said Mpinganjira cannot flee because he has established business in the country including the FDH Bank.
Mpinganjira faces three charges in connection with the Constitutional Court judge bribery allegation.
Donning a black suit with white strips, he looked composed throughout the court hearing.
Mpinganjira, who comes from Dzungu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Bvumbwe Thyolo has been asked to inform the ACB, in writing, if he intends to travel outside the country.
The business mogul, who many people say he is connected to the governing party, but he has always denied any links, was arrested on January 22 2020 following a formal complaint from Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on November 28 2019 that two of the five judges hearing the presidential election nullification petition case reported bribery attempts.
The Constitution Court will announce its ruling on February 3, the High Court's Registrar, Agnes Patemba, has disclosed.
Thom does not have a motive. Very soon he will be cashing his compensation cheque from treasury cashier for unlawful arrest and lost income. Mind you thom’s charge out rate is almost K500,000 per hour.
Tom Mpinganjira has himself to blame. My question to him is: Does Mpinganjira really need to associate with politicians to grow his business? Politicians are unreliable. Look, Peter Mutharika has expressed shock that he did not send anybody to bribe the judges. This means he is out there to defend himself.
Wise up Mr Mpinganjira or else kukathera kundende and your bank will be run down because nobody wants to be associated with a thieving bank.
Bravo Matemba, we are waiting for his colleagues to be arrested too as you promised!
I am anxious now. But also hopeful that innocent Malawians will have what belongs to them! WE will demand a ‘speedy’ fresh election. Be careful if you intend to ‘appeal’ the 3rd February judgement!
Mpingagira is free and trust me will always remain free.
This is a game ACB, the Judiciary, APM, and Mpingagira group in DPP are playing to fool Malawians.
This is continuation of the corruption that has swollen up our country from first day of multi party in 1994.
Corruption, tribalism, nepotism, theft and political prostitutes every where.
Malawi is a failed country.
Patrice azidye tsopano. The money stays within the church – seven days. Bwana simunalakwe we will fight this out, after all, Tembenu and Kaphale will help us through. We will meet them after closing sabbath to map the way forward. God have mercy for this beloved country.
I love the trajectory Malawi democracy is taking. The election case will prove the independence of the the judiciary which is the main cornerstone of a functioning state. The executive must be held accountable. Malawians must desist from calling these selfish thugs ‘bwana’ these people are supposed to serve us, we the people are the bosses. Time for awaken is now!!!! Aluta continua!!!!!!
I agree with you. This might be a turning point for great future. Osaopa. God loves this country.
Akulira/ akuseka/usalire waba wekha musova mihapani nonse.