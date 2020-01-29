Prophet Bushiri survives an attempted murder by gunmen
South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has survived an attempted assassination in the rainbow nation.
Leader and founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Bushiri’s recent post on his Instagram page explains that his driver was held at a gun point, as shooters thought the man of God was being driven in his official car.
Bushiri revealed that he intelligently drove out earlier in an unfamiliar car as he had hints of the attack a day before.
According Prophet Bushiri’s post, for some time now – as well as Tuesday after receiving the alert – he has been alerting the authorities and high officials of the threats he has been receiving. However, as it has been for the past three years, their negligence leaves so much to be desired.
“More details will follow – and if possible, a video footage of how my car was surrounded by hit men will be released. Praise be to God, I was in a small unfamiliar car as I was alerted yesterday of the upcoming danger. I watched the whole scene including the guns being pointed at my driver,” writes the prophet in his post on social media.
He has since asked for continuous prayers as his ministry is facing a lot of battles in South Africa.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
As a man of God who alerted you about this? Is it the Living God through your prophesy or your church members?
Maybe I am asking as a sinner please pray for me
Was the alert through intelligence or prophecy ?
No weapon formed against you shall prosper
Too greedy to come back home where he cannot make millions of Rands.
who want to kill our man of GOD and why/?
These sons of devils working deceptive miracles and fooling millions especially headless chickens of some people in Malawi. Asking for prayers to demons and pagan gods?
papa please come to England.
We can’t wait to have you here with open hands.
This sounds staged, am afraid. As usual trying to get attention.
The skeletons will always come back for their pound of flesh. Miracles of earthly satisfaction. Money is evil especially when one takes it by tricking dangerous people. Golide uja ngwamagazi and fate does not forget. Repent bwana Bushiri. You are a mortal.
So he was tipped about it but allowed his driver to use the same car so that it should be the driver facing the fate?