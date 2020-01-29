Prophet Bushiri survives an attempted murder by gunmen

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has survived an attempted assassination in the rainbow nation.

Leader and founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Bushiri’s recent post on his Instagram page explains that his driver was held at a gun point, as shooters thought the man of God was being driven in his official car.

Bushiri revealed that he intelligently drove out earlier in an unfamiliar car as he had hints of the attack a day before.

According Prophet Bushiri’s post, for some time now – as well as Tuesday after receiving the alert – he has been alerting the authorities and high officials of the threats he has been receiving. However, as it has been for the past three years, their negligence leaves so much to be desired.

“More details will follow – and if possible, a video footage of how my car was surrounded by hit men will be released. Praise be to God, I was in a small unfamiliar car as I was alerted yesterday of the upcoming danger. I watched the whole scene including the guns being pointed at my driver,” writes the prophet in his post on social media.

He has since asked for continuous prayers as his ministry is facing a lot of battles in South Africa.

